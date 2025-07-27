Mariners Seek Redemption Against Angels After Tough Loss

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Seattle Mariners aim to bounce back after a disappointing defeat against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday. The Mariners faced a tough loss that hindered their chances to gain ground in the AL West race.

Despite the recent trade deadline excitement, the Mariners must work hard as they continue their road series in Anaheim, a challenging venue for them. Their loss came at a time when they could have benefited from a victory, especially with the Brewers, one of baseball’s hottest teams, closing the gap to just one game behind the Mariners in both the division and Wild Card standings.

To improve their offensive performance, the Mariners need to show more consistency at the plate, avoiding dependency on home runs as they prepare to face a potent Oakland Athletics team next. George Kirby will take the mound for another start against the Angels, hoping to replicate his previous success against this team.

This time, Jorge Polanco will start at second base, with Josh Naylor batting fifth in the order against the Angels’ lefty starter, Tyler Anderson. Managerially, there’s a debate about whether to give veteran Solano one last chance at first base, although the team values Naylor’s comfort with his infield partners as they look ahead to their next matchup.

The atmosphere during the game will likely reflect the fans’ anticipation for this matchup, especially as Tyler Anderson takes the mound for the Angels once again. The unique dynamics of this pitching-heavy lineup highlight the complexities of the current state of both teams.

The first pitch is set for 6:38 PM PT, with coverage on ROOT Sports featuring Aaron Goldsmith, Angie Mentink, and Brad Adam. Fans can also tune in on Seattle Sports 710 AM with Rick Rizzs and Gary Hill Jr. as they hope to witness the Mariners’ return to form.