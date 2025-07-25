Sports
Mariners Trade Minor League Catcher to Royals for Cash
SEATTLE, WA — The Seattle Mariners traded minor league catcher Julio E. Rodriguez to the Kansas City Royals for cash on Tuesday. This trade comes two months after Seattle traded another player named Luis Castillo to the Baltimore Orioles, which caused confusion among fans.
Julio E. Rodriguez, who is 28 years old, signed with the Mariners earlier this year. He has played 15 games for the Double-A Arkansas Travelers, where he recorded a batting line of .231/.298/.365, totaling one double, two home runs, and eight RBIs this season. He is now entering his ninth year in the minor leagues.
The trade reflects Seattle’s strategy as the July 31 MLB trade deadline approaches. The Mariners currently hold a wild card position and are in pursuit of the first-place Houston Astros in the American League West. The team is expected to be active at the trade deadline to bolster their roster.
As part of the ongoing moves this season, the Mariners are also showcasing their depth and flexibility, making strategic trades to maximize their lineup. The Mariners are engaged in a three-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers, with their next game set for 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday.
