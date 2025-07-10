Mariners, Yankees Face Weather Challenge in Bronx Series

NEW YORK – Weather could play a role in the final two games of the Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees series at Yankee Stadium. The teams are set to play Wednesday and Thursday nights, with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. ET (4:05 p.m. PT).

After a rain-affected opener on Tuesday, where the Yankees defeated the Mariners 10-3 in a game that lasted just five innings, forecasts show a low chance of rain for Wednesday evening. Meteorologists predict only a 4% chance of rain at game time, although thunderstorms could arrive after 11 p.m.

Thursday’s weather looks a bit less favorable, with a 22% chance of rain at 7 p.m., but no thunderstorms expected. Despite the potential for rain, both teams hope to avoid further delays during this crucial series.

The Mariners have dealt with rain delays during previous games this season, including a 90-minute setback against the Chicago White Sox and another delay in Minnesota. However, they have yet to have a game completely postponed.

If rain does force a postponement on either Wednesday or Thursday, the teams face a challenge. Both the Mariners and Yankees have only one mutual off day remaining this season, on September 22. The Mariners, however, are scheduled to play a three-game series at the Houston Astros the day before, making a trip back to New York logistically difficult.

Meanwhile, Yankees pitcher Will Warren is looking to rebound from a tough outing last week, where he allowed seven runs in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays. Seattle will counter with right-hander Logan Gilbert, who has a record of 2-2 and a 3.40 ERA.