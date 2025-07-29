Mario Paint™ Comes to Nintendo Switch Online for Artists Everywhere

Kyoto, Japan — Nintendo has launched the classic Mario Paint™ game for players with a Nintendo Switch Online membership. The game, originally released in 1992 for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System™, allows players to explore their artistic side using simple mouse controls.

Players can connect a compatible USB mouse or use the Joy-Con™ 2 controller as a mouse to create colorful drawings. The game also lets users develop animated sequences and compose music, enabling them to bring their artistic visions to life.

The updated Mario Paint offers a variety of drawing tools and colors, making it easy for users of all ages to express their creativity. To enhance the experience, a new soundtrack featuring tunes from iconic games, including Super Mario™, The Legend of Zelda™, and Animal Crossing™, is available via the Nintendo Music app, free to Nintendo Switch Online members.

A Nintendo Switch Online membership not only grants access to Mario Paint but also more than 150 classic games. Members can connect online in compatible games and enjoy other special offers like the exciting new game.

For those interested, the Nintendo Switch Online membership is sold separately and requires a Nintendo Account. Internet access is also necessary to use the online features. Additional terms apply, and the trial will convert to a monthly auto-renewing membership unless canceled.

Until March 31, 2026, the GameChat feature will be available for users without a Nintendo Switch Online membership, after which it will become a requirement. For assistance, players can visit support.nintendo.com.