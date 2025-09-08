Mariska Hargitay Celebrates 21 Years of Marriage with Peter Hermann

NEW YORK, NY — Actress Mariska Hargitay celebrated her 21st wedding anniversary with husband Peter Hermann on September 1. The star of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” shared heartfelt selfies on Instagram, showing the couple in love, reminiscent of the early days of their relationship.

Hargitay, who portrayed Olivia Benson for decades, posted the photos with the caption, “♥️ Anniversary weekend ♥️ #21,” garnering thousands of likes and comments from fans congratulating the couple.

The couple, who wed in 2004, has built a strong family life together, raising three children: August, Amaya, and Andrew. Over the years, Hargitay has spoken about the joy of being married to Hermann. In a 2019 interview, she said, “We knew that we wanted to be married. We got married, and we knew that it was going to be good.”

Hargitay and Hermann met on the set of “Law & Order: SVU” in the early 2000s. Hermann first appeared on the show as a guest star. Co-star Christopher Meloni noted the chemistry between Hargitay and Hermann early on. He recalled seeing her bright demeanor and remarking, “Oh boy. Here we go.”

The couple’s love story has become a cherished part of SVU lore. Their relationship has inspired countless fans, with Hargitay expressing gratitude for the life they have built together.

As fans await the Season 27 premiere of “Law & Order: SVU” on September 25, they also celebrate the personal milestones of the show’s beloved star. Hargitay’s anniversary posts remind everyone of the enduring power of love.