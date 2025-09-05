Mariska Hargitay Celebrates 21 Years of Marriage with Peter Hermann

NEW YORK, NY — Mariska Hargitay, known for her role in “Law & Order: SVU,” recently celebrated her 21st wedding anniversary with husband Peter Hermann. On September 1, the actress shared a series of heartfelt selfies on Instagram, radiating love and joy as they marked the special occasion together.

In her post, Hargitay expressed her happiness with the caption, “♥️ Anniversary weekend ♥️ #21.” The images showcase the couple cuddling together, looking as in love as they did when they first met in 2001 on the set of the long-running series.

Throughout their marriage, Hargitay and Hermann have built a life centered around family and mutual support. The couple has three children: their son August, born in 2006, followed by adopted daughters Amaya Josephine and Andrew Nicholas in 2011 and 2012, respectively.

In a past interview, Hargitay reflected on her relationship with Hermann. “We knew that we wanted to be married,” she said. “I never thought it could be this good.” Her heartfelt words highlight the strong bond they share.

Hermann has also made guest appearances on “Law & Order: SVU,” playing defense attorney Trevor Langan. Hargitay’s co-star, Christopher Meloni, noticed the chemistry between the couple early on and recounted seeing sparks fly during Hermann’s first appearance.

The couple tied the knot in Santa Barbara, California, in 2004. Hargitay describes their first date at church as a pivotal moment in their relationship, saying, “It was like getting hit with a lightning bolt.”

As fans celebrate this milestone with the couple, Hargitay and Hermann’s enduring love story continues to inspire many.