Mariska Hargitay Explores Her Mother’s Legacy in New Documentary

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Mariska Hargitay, the star of “Law & Order: SVU,” is making waves with her feature directing debut in the documentary “My Mom Jayne,” which will air on Friday, June 27, on HBO and stream on MAX.

The film dives into Hargitay’s quest to understand her mother, Jayne Mansfield, who died in a tragic car crash in 1967 when Mariska was just three years old. With only a single memory of her mother, a recollection clouded by uncertainty, Hargitay embarks on a deeply personal journey to piece together Mansfield’s life and legacy.

During the film, viewers see Hargitay grappling with big questions about her mother’s life choices, such as why she chose abusive partners and why there are so few photographs showing her affection towards Mariska. Hargitay admits that she struggled to step out of her mother’s shadow, feeling ashamed of Mansfield’s status as a sex symbol, while trying to establish her own identity as an actress.

“It was really during COVID that I had all this time to process things that I had never processed before,” Hargitay shared in an interview. “I started reading these letters from people who knew her, and I was so moved by their generosity.”

The film captures Hargitay’s emotional journey as she combs through family belongings, including opening a family storage unit for the first time since 1969. During her exploration, she finds Mansfield’s Golden Globe award, which she places alongside her own award for “SVU,” marking a poignant moment of connection.

Hargitay’s documentary highlights greater cultural empathy towards the tragic figures of Hollywood history. She reflects on Mansfield’s achievements beyond her pinup image, revealing her mother as a talented musician and actress who strived for more.

“My Mom Jayne” is not just a tribute to Hargitay’s mother, but a story of self-discovery, showcasing the complexities of family and the value of understanding one’s roots. Hargitay’s candid conversations with her siblings shed light on the memories of their mother, creating a heartfelt and intimate perspective.

As the documentary unfolds, Hargitay confronts painful truths and revelations, including the identity of her biological father, which she kept hidden for many years. This deeply personal film promises to resonate with anyone with a complicated family history.

The documentary will air on HBO on June 27, promising to offer a compelling exploration of familial love, loss, and the relentless pursuit of identity.