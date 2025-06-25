Entertainment
Mariska Hargitay Explores Family History in ‘My Mom Jayne’
NEW YORK, NY — The 2025 Tribeca Festival showcased a range of films, including Mariska Hargitay‘s directorial debut, ‘My Mom Jayne.’ The documentary will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on June 27.
In ‘My Mom Jayne,’ Hargitay investigates her late mother’s life, Jayne Mansfield, a famous actress and model from the 1950s and 1960s. Mansfield died in a car accident when Hargitay was just three years old, prompting a deep exploration of their family history through archival footage, letters, and interviews with her siblings.
The documentary also uncovers a long-buried family secret that generated buzz before the film’s release. Hargitay aims to present a more nuanced view of Mansfield, illustrating the tension between her public persona and her personal struggles.
Hargitay, known for her role as Detective Olivia Benson on ‘Law & Order: SVU,’ reflects on her mother’s impact and the legacy left behind. ‘I wanted to tell a story about a woman who was more than just a Hollywood icon,’ Hargitay said.
‘My Mom Jayne’ is not just a tribute to Mansfield, but also a revelation of Hargitay’s journey to understand her mother and herself. The film is expected to resonate with audiences through its exploration of identity, familial bonds, and the complexities of public perception.
As the documentary prepares for its debut, it is poised to offer a fascinating glimpse into the life of Jayne Mansfield and the daughter who never fully knew her.
