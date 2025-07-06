Mariska Hargitay Shares Thoughts on Benson and Stabler’s Romance

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Mariska Hargitay, best known for her role as Olivia Benson in the long-running series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU), recently shared her views on the potential romance between her character and Elliot Stabler, played by Christopher Meloni. While some fans are concerned about the timeline for their relationship, Hargitay believes it should culminate in the series finale.

In a recent interview, Hargitay remarked, “Maybe [in] the last episode. I think that’s when they should be together. If it’s right, we’ll see when we get there. We are soulmates, in a way.” Hargitay’s perspective comes from her deep connection with Meloni, as the two actors spent 12 years working closely on the show.

Throughout their time together, tensions regarding their relationship have been built up, especially after Stabler left SVU without saying goodbye to Benson. Hargitay suggests their separation offers a unique opportunity to explore their feelings without interfering with their professional duties, which could strengthen their on-screen chemistry.

Fans first sensed a bond between Benson and Stabler in season one when Stabler showed protective instincts towards Benson during a dangerous situation. This connection continued to grow throughout the series, despite Stabler’s marriage issues and departure from SVU. The two characters have admitted their love for one another since Stabler’s return in season 24 but have yet to take their relationship further.

While the completion of their romance seems a long way off, it’s a topic of significant interest among fans. The success of other Dick Wolf franchises shows that cross-series relationships can thrive, perhaps hinting at a similar path for Benson and Stabler.

However, Hargitay and Meloni’s advancing age raises questions about when these characters will finally be able to explore their romance. As the series progresses, the pressure to resolve their relationship increases. Absence could pose a risk as the show nears its conclusion.

In the evolving landscape of Law & Order and the expanding universe of Dick Wolf’s shows, the potential for Benson and Stabler’s relationship to blossom remains a hot topic. Fans eagerly await the day their beloved partners might finally come together.