Entertainment
Mariska Hargitay Shares Thoughts on Benson and Stabler’s Romance
NEW YORK, N.Y. — Mariska Hargitay, best known for her role as Olivia Benson in the long-running series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU), recently shared her views on the potential romance between her character and Elliot Stabler, played by Christopher Meloni. While some fans are concerned about the timeline for their relationship, Hargitay believes it should culminate in the series finale.
In a recent interview, Hargitay remarked, “Maybe [in] the last episode. I think that’s when they should be together. If it’s right, we’ll see when we get there. We are soulmates, in a way.” Hargitay’s perspective comes from her deep connection with Meloni, as the two actors spent 12 years working closely on the show.
Throughout their time together, tensions regarding their relationship have been built up, especially after Stabler left SVU without saying goodbye to Benson. Hargitay suggests their separation offers a unique opportunity to explore their feelings without interfering with their professional duties, which could strengthen their on-screen chemistry.
Fans first sensed a bond between Benson and Stabler in season one when Stabler showed protective instincts towards Benson during a dangerous situation. This connection continued to grow throughout the series, despite Stabler’s marriage issues and departure from SVU. The two characters have admitted their love for one another since Stabler’s return in season 24 but have yet to take their relationship further.
While the completion of their romance seems a long way off, it’s a topic of significant interest among fans. The success of other Dick Wolf franchises shows that cross-series relationships can thrive, perhaps hinting at a similar path for Benson and Stabler.
However, Hargitay and Meloni’s advancing age raises questions about when these characters will finally be able to explore their romance. As the series progresses, the pressure to resolve their relationship increases. Absence could pose a risk as the show nears its conclusion.
In the evolving landscape of Law & Order and the expanding universe of Dick Wolf’s shows, the potential for Benson and Stabler’s relationship to blossom remains a hot topic. Fans eagerly await the day their beloved partners might finally come together.
Recent Posts
- England Faces Must-Win Match After Loss to France in Euro 2025 Opener
- Aryna Sabalenka Praises Boyfriend’s Support During Wimbledon
- India Dominate as Gill Scores 168 Not Out at Edgbaston
- Rosenqvist and Armstrong Lead Final Warmup at Indy 200
- Braves Aim for Victory Against Orioles as Season Progresses
- WNBA Announces 2025 All-Star Reserves Ahead of Game in Indianapolis
- New York Liberty Faces Seattle Storm in WNBA Clash
- India Crushes England by 336 Runs to Level Series 1-1
- Jenson Button Calls Max Verstappen F1’s Greatest Driver Amid Transfer Rumors
- Matteo Jorgenson: The Tall American Cyclist Defying Expectations
- 2025 Gold Cup Final: U.S. Faces Mexico in Houston Showdown
- Oscar Piastri Penalized During Dramatic British Grand Prix
- Tim Merlier Disappointed After Tough Start at Tour de France
- Family of Detained Immigrant Feels Betrayed by Trump’s Policies
- Orioles Aim for Sweep Against Braves in Sunday Showdown
- J. Michael Luttig Criticizes Chief Justice Roberts Over Trump Stance
- Caro Quintero Faces Death Penalty Hearing for DEA Agent’s Murder
- Mexico and USA Set for Epic Gold Cup Final Showdown
- Emma Raducanu’s Love Life Sparks Controversy at Wimbledon
- Reviving the Legacy of Jim and Coral Lorenzen’s UFO Research