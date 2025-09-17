Mark Ballas and BC Jean Celebrate New Chapter as Parents

Los Angeles, CA – Mark Ballas, known for his versatility as a musician and performer, has embraced a new role as a father. The dancer and his wife, singer-songwriter BC Jean, welcomed their first child, a son named Banksi, on November 5, 2023. The couple shared the joyous news with fans one month later, posting heartfelt messages on social media.

Ballas and Jean first met in 2012 at a songwriter night hosted by a mutual friend. Jean described it as “a fun party night where singers and musicians would get up and perform.” Impressed by her powerful voice, Ballas recalled, “The whole room was just watching this girl on stage, and she was killing it.” Their immediate connection blossomed into a romantic relationship.

In 2015, they joined creative forces to form a band, aptly combining their middle names. The duo has toured nationally, seamlessly merging their personal lives with their musical journey. The couple married in January 2016, and their relationship has flourished. Jean described their partnership, stating, “We’re each other’s muses. When one’s down, the other picks them up.”

This June, they announced their pregnancy, adding excitement to their growing family. Following the birth of Banksi, the couple often shares glimpses of parenthood with fans. Ballas celebrated the milestone with a touching post, saying, “Welcome to Earth my son,” alongside an intimate photo of the newborn.

Fans have responded with love and support, commenting on their posts about how much they appreciate the family updates. The couple also takes pride in being dog parents to their pup, Hendrix, who had a special role in announcing the pregnancy by donning a “Big Brother” bandana.

As Ballas continues to shine on stage, he cherishes the joy of life at home with Jean and their son Banksi, blending love, music, and family into their daily routine.