Mark Buehrle Statue to Be Unveiled This Weekend for White Sox Celebration

CHICAGO, IL — The Chicago White Sox are set to commemorate a significant weekend as they unveil a statue of former pitcher Mark Buehrle on Friday, July 10, 2025. This event coincides with the 20th anniversary reunion of the 2005 World Series championship team. Buehrle, who played a vital role in the Sox’s historic victory, is being honored despite his preference to avoid the spotlight.

When Buehrle retired in 2015 without fanfare, he expressed a desire to exit the game quietly, stating he preferred to ‘sneak’ out rather than seek attention. However, after the Sox retired his No. 56 in 2017, the team recognized his contributions with a statue in his honor to be revealed at Rate Field.

During the weekend, former teammates and coaches will gather to celebrate Buehrle’s career and pay tribute to Bobby Jenks, another key member of the 2005 team who passed away from cancer on July 4, 2025. Ozzie Guillén, the team’s manager during the championship season, and other notable players such as Paul Konerko, Jon Garland, and A.J. Pierzynski are also expected to attend.

The statue unveiling will kick off a three-day celebration, with the White Sox urging fans to arrive early for the pregame ceremony. Buehrle is anticipated to share a few words during the dedication, although he has downplayed the necessity of a lengthy speech.

Buehrle’s journey began with the White Sox as a 38th-round draft pick in 1998, eventually becoming one of the team’s most respected pitchers. He achieved multiple milestones, including two no-hitters and a perfect game in 2009 against the Tampa Bay Rays. Also instrumental in the 2005 World Series run, Buehrle’s legacy resonates deeply with the Sox fanbase.

As the ceremony unfolds, it promises to be an emotional weekend for players and fans alike, recalling not only past glories but also reflecting on the team’s challenges in recent years. Buehrle has expressed that the South Side of Chicago feels like family to him, highlighting the bond forged through shared experiences with Sox fans. This celebration seeks to bring joy and nostalgia to a fanbase eager for moments of happiness amidst recent struggles.