NEW YORK, NY — Mark Consuelos was absent from the July 29 episode of “Live with Kelly and Mark,” creating a gap in the show’s usual hosting duo. After starting the week on the daytime talk show, Consuelos was forced to miss his appearance due to multiple flight cancellations.

Kelly Ripa, hosting without her husband, informed viewers that Consuelos had been “stuck” at the airport. He attempted to catch a noon flight for a project in Los Angeles but faced delays. Initially, his flight was canceled due to an engine problem, and a subsequent rescheduled flight was also grounded due to a “body problem” with the plane.

“He was supposed to take off at 7:30, and by 9:30, he finally called me and said, ‘We’re getting ready to take off,’” Ripa recounted. She humorously noted her concern, saying, “I hope he did arrive.” Ripa also mentioned that Consuelos would be absent for the remainder of the week, revealing that he was missing their dog more than her. “He was more emotional about leaving Lena,” she quipped.

Substituting for Consuelos was Jerry O’Connell, who expressed excitement about the opportunity. Having wrapped up his contract on a previous show, O’Connell shared how he walked to the studio but arrived drenched with sweat due to the sweltering New York heat. “I sweated out a Hawaiian Punch I drank in 1983,” he joked, displaying how sweat soaked his shirt.

O’Connell’s appearance featured a light-hearted discussion about summer activities, including Speedos, which prompted him to reveal he often wears them as a swimmer. He even shared a photo of himself in a Speedo with his dogs, noting the importance of lighting during such photos. Ripa deftly encouraged audience members to remember that the right light is crucial for Speedo pictures.

Consuelos’ absence coincided with the premiere of a new docuseries featuring him and Ripa. The four-part ESPN series reveals their journey to becoming owners of the Italian soccer club Campobasso F.C. Viewers are encouraged to tune into “Live with Kelly and Mark” weekdays for more updates.