Politics
Mark Cuban Confirms He Declined VP Role With Kamala Harris
Los Angeles, California — Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban confirmed on Thursday that he was approached by Vice President Kamala Harris‘s campaign to submit vetting materials for the vice presidential position during the 2024 election. Cuban, a former owner of the Dallas Mavericks and a prominent figure on the show Shark Tank, conveyed that he declined the offer.
In an interview with political commentator Tim Miller on The Bulwark podcast, Cuban confirmed the rumor that had circulated regarding his potential candidacy. He stated, ‘Yeah, the second part of my response was: I’m not very good as the number two person.’ Cuban highlighted that he believed his personality and approach to politics would not align well with a vice presidential role.
‘The last thing we need is me telling Kamala, the president, that: ‘No, that’s a dumb idea,'” he explained. Cuban also expressed his concern about his capability in the traditional vice presidential responsibilities, saying he isn’t good at ‘shaking hands and kissing babies.’
Miller suggested that Cuban might have brought a different dynamic to the campaign compared to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who was ultimately selected as Harris’s running mate. Cuban admitted that his personality differs significantly from Walz’s and that he prefers a more direct communication style.
Despite declining the vetting, Cuban actively supported Harris during the campaign, appearing at events and advocating for her, especially after former President Joe Biden dropped out in July 2024. Cuban also proposed roles within a potential Harris administration, such as leading the Securities and Exchange Commission, but he preferred to maintain his entrepreneurial independence.
Cuban humorously remarked about his potential vice presidency, saying, ‘It would have been awful. She would have fired me within six days.’ This reflects his candid and humorous perspective on a position he clearly viewed as unsuitable for himself.
Although Cuban did not pursue the vice presidential nomination, his support for Harris during the campaign was notable, as he frequently engaged with voters and media outlets to bolster her candidacy.
