Mark Gronowski Sets Stage for Final Bow with Iowa Hawkeyes

[IOWA CITY, Iowa] — Mark Gronowski, the senior quarterback for the Iowa Hawkeyes, is ready to play in his first and last college bowl game as the team prepares for the ReliaQuest Bowl against No. 14 Vanderbilt on December 31, 2025. After completing an 8-4 season, Gronowski has made a significant impact during his time at Iowa, despite joining the team just four months ago.

With two FCS national championships under his belt, Gronowski has emerged as one of the most productive quarterbacks in the program’s recent history. Reflecting on the upcoming game, he said, “Personally it’s super important, you know, it’s another opportunity to go out there with the guys and kind of show what we’ve done this entire year.” He expressed pride in the team’s performance, noting that though they faced setbacks, they have achieved much this season.

“I think we’ve been a great football team. Obviously we’ve come up short a couple times, and there’s always a couple plays you wish you could have back,” he added. Gronowski, who boasts impressive statistics despite a challenging season, including 2,020 total yards and 23 touchdowns, emphasized the joy of competing. “It’s a kids game at the end of the day and all of us dreamed of being in this opportunity,” he said.

The upcoming clash also features a notable quarterback matchup, as Gronowski faces Heisman finalist Diego Pavia from Vanderbilt. Gronowski’s versatility—highlighted by 15 rushing touchdowns and the team’s longest run of the season at 63 yards—provides a dual-threat presence that can challenge opposing defenses. His leadership has been evident throughout bowl preparations, where he has been seen encouraging teammates and maintaining a light-hearted atmosphere during practice.

As the game approaches, Gronowski is focused on leaving a lasting impression. “I’m really proud of all of us showing up and being here and wanting to play,” he stated. With all eyes on the field, fans and teammates alike are eager to watch how the Iowa Hawkeyes will perform with Gronowski at the helm in his final appearance.