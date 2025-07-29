Entertainment
Mark Johnson Joins TEGNA Amid Mystery of Departure from WEWS
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Mark Johnson, a longtime meteorologist for WEWS Channel 5, is making a comeback to the airwaves, although not in Cleveland for the time being. Johnson has joined TEGNA, the parent company of WKYC Channel 3, where he will provide weather forecasts for their 64 stations nationwide.
“We’re excited to welcome Mark Johnson to TEGNA, where he will be supporting meteorologists across several stations with weather forecasting and broadcasts,” a company spokesperson stated. They highlighted Johnson’s experience as an asset for the TEGNA media group.
Despite his return to broadcasting, Johnson’s new role does not include on-air duties at WKYC due to a non-compete clause. However, speculation exists that he may eventually join the local NBC affiliate after that clause expires. WKYC’s general manager did not respond to a request for comments about the situation.
Johnson’s departure from WEWS on May 9 was sudden, and the station referred to the matter as a “personnel issue,” indicating that his conduct may not have met their ethical standards. “[Johnson] is a model professional,” said his agent, Dan Levin, defending his reputation amidst the dismissal.
Since leaving WEWS, Johnson has engaged with fans via social media, sharing personal updates about sunsets and gardening. He mentioned that he will be doing summer relief work for TEGNA’s local stations but did not specify which ones or the details of his assignments.
Before Johnson’s exit, WEWS appointed Frank Marzullo as his replacement shortly thereafter. The news of Johnson’s hire has led to speculation among WKYC staff that he might return to Cleveland’s weather scene.
