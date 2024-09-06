Sports
Mark Nawaqanitawase Shines on NRL Debut with Stunning Try
Mark Nawaqanitawase, a former rugby player turned NRL star, made a remarkable debut for the Sydney Roosters against the South Sydney Rabbitohs, scoring a sensational try with just his second touch of the game. The towering winger, standing at 192 centimeters, showcased his athleticism by leaping high above Rabbitohs player Tyrone Munro to secure a kick from Luke Keary and score the opening try.
The debut took place at Allianz Stadium, where enthusiastic fans erupted in celebration, acknowledging Nawaqanitawase’s impressive performance. The 23-year-old, who had recently represented Australia in rugby sevens at the Olympics, finished the match with a total of one try, two line break assists, and four tackle busts from 15 running attempts.
Commentators noted Nawaqanitawase’s achievement, with Fox League‘s Dan Ginnane exclaiming, “Oh my goodness, well hello Mark Nawaqanitawase, get used to the name.” His catch and subsequent try were compared to past legends in the sport, highlighting the impressive nature of his first appearance.
Roosters coach Trent Robinson and captain James Tedesco praised the young talent’s performance. Robinson emphasized that despite it being Nawaqanitawase’s first game, he demonstrated a level of comfort and understanding rarely seen in someone so new to rugby league.
James Tedesco also expressed admiration for Nawaqanitawase’s ability to adapt quickly, stating that his strength and eagerness to learn were commendable. While both players acknowledged the positive start to Nawaqanitawase’s NRL journey, Robinson indicated that the current starting wingers, Dom Young and Daniel Tupou, would likely return for the finals, suggesting Nawaqanitawase’s debut might be a one-time occurrence.
