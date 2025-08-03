Entertainment
Mark Ruffalo Returning as Hulk for New Spider-Man Film
LOS ANGELES, CA — Mark Ruffalo will reprise his role as Bruce Banner, also known as the Incredible Hulk, in the upcoming film, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” set for release on July 31, 2026. This marks Ruffalo’s return after nearly 14 years since he first joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in “The Avengers.” The confirmation of his casting comes as production begins this month in England.
The fourth Spider-Man film, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, will also feature Tom Holland as Spider-Man, alongside returning actors Zendaya as M.J. Jones-Watson and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds. New cast members include Jon Bernthal as the Punisher, while Michael Mando will reprise his role as the Scorpion, a villain from “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017).
Holland’s Spider-Man films have previously showcased relationships with seasoned mentor figures, including Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man and Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury. Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner fits into this dynamic well, having been a prominent character in several Avengers movies and the Disney+ series “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.”
In a promotional move, Sony and Marvel recently released a nine-second video, teasing something new related to Spider-Man. While specific plot details remain under wraps, excitement builds around the potential that the Hulk and Punisher will collaborate and confront foes alongside Spider-Man.
Ruffalo has appeared in many Marvel projects, including “Thor: Ragnarok,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” and “Avengers: Endgame.” He has also had recent roles in smaller projects, like “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” Mando is best known for his role in “Better Call Saul,” where he played Nacho Varga.
As production progresses, both fans and the cast are looking forward to seeing how the film unfolds, with Holland expressing excitement about returning to his iconic role amidst new filming opportunities.
Recent Posts
- Lottery Players Eye Big Prizes with Daily Draw Games
- Elizabeth Holmes Shares Prison with Ghislaine Maxwell
- Trump’s Capitol Clash: Senate Talks Collapse Over Nominees
- National Grid Launches £8 Billion Initiative for Clean Energy Substations
- Lena Dunham Envisions Film Adaptation of Vanderpump Rules Scandoval
- Greyhound Bus Service Returns to Asheville After Hurricane Helene
- Tottenham Prepares to Face Newcastle in Preseason Friendly
- Lottery Jackpot Grows as No Winners Emerge from Recent Draws
- At Home to Close Six Stores, Including One in Chicago Suburb
- Tyra Banks Reveals Surprising Snacking Habits on Morning Talk Show
- Margot Robbie in Talks for Tim Burton’s ‘Attack of the Fifty Foot Woman’ Remake
- Quentin Tarantino Remembers Michael Madsen at Private Memorial
- Celebrating Friendship Day 2025: August 3 Events in Delhi-NCR
- Cardano Price Struggles Amid Market Sell-Off and Whale Activity
- Revisiting the Night of the Manson Family Murders
- Trump Announces $200 Million White House Ballroom Construction
- Shark Attack: Danilo Gallinari’s Wife Bitten While Pregnant in Puerto Rico
- Chicago Faces Rising Pedestrian Fatalities Amid Summer Tourism
- DeMarcus Cousins Reveals Nikola Jokic’s Retirement Thoughts
- Mark Ruffalo Returning as Hulk for New Spider-Man Film