Mark Ruffalo Returning as Hulk for New Spider-Man Film

LOS ANGELES, CA — Mark Ruffalo will reprise his role as Bruce Banner, also known as the Incredible Hulk, in the upcoming film, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” set for release on July 31, 2026. This marks Ruffalo’s return after nearly 14 years since he first joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in “The Avengers.” The confirmation of his casting comes as production begins this month in England.

The fourth Spider-Man film, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, will also feature Tom Holland as Spider-Man, alongside returning actors Zendaya as M.J. Jones-Watson and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds. New cast members include Jon Bernthal as the Punisher, while Michael Mando will reprise his role as the Scorpion, a villain from “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017).

Holland’s Spider-Man films have previously showcased relationships with seasoned mentor figures, including Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man and Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury. Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner fits into this dynamic well, having been a prominent character in several Avengers movies and the Disney+ series “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.”

In a promotional move, Sony and Marvel recently released a nine-second video, teasing something new related to Spider-Man. While specific plot details remain under wraps, excitement builds around the potential that the Hulk and Punisher will collaborate and confront foes alongside Spider-Man.

Ruffalo has appeared in many Marvel projects, including “Thor: Ragnarok,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” and “Avengers: Endgame.” He has also had recent roles in smaller projects, like “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” Mando is best known for his role in “Better Call Saul,” where he played Nacho Varga.

As production progresses, both fans and the cast are looking forward to seeing how the film unfolds, with Holland expressing excitement about returning to his iconic role amidst new filming opportunities.