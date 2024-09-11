Mark Shore Reflects on Surviving September 11, 2001

On September 10, 2001, Mark Shore, an employee of Morgan Stanley, boarded the PATH train from Hoboken, New Jersey, to the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan.

Shore was giving a tour of his office to a friend visiting from Chicago, having worked on the 62nd floor of the South Tower since 1998.

On the following morning, September 11, Shore arrived at his office around 7:30 a.m. Unbeknownst to him, events were set in motion that would change the world forever.

At approximately 8:46 a.m., American Airlines Flight 11 struck the North Tower, killing hundreds instantly. Shore, who had just stepped away from his desk, noticed staff rushing toward the exits as his manager ordered evacuation.

Despite announcements declaring the South Tower was secure, Shore opted to leave, thinking it was better to err on the side of caution. Moments later, at 9:03 a.m., United Airlines Flight 175 struck the South Tower.

As he and his colleagues descended the stairwell, smoke and debris filled the air, heightened by the chaos outside. Once evacuated, Shore witnessed the terrifying sight of both towers engulfed in smoke.

He recalled feeling as if he was in a war zone, with people standing around cars and storefronts glued to the news coverage.

After the South Tower collapsed at 9:59 a.m., Shore made his way north, ultimately finding refuge on the west side of Manhattan where he waited for a ferry to Weehawken, New Jersey.

Shore reflected on this pivotal day stating, “People started to rethink their lives.” His experiences led him to briefly consider joining the CIA as an economist.

In the years since, Shore has become a professor at DePaul University and works as an economist at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, located in Twin Towers along Wacker Drive. He emphasizes the importance of sharing his story with students to highlight economics and disaster planning.

As communities prepare to commemorate the anniversary of the attacks, Shore remains committed to honoring the first responders who displayed remarkable courage in the face of tragedy.