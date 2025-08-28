Mark Teixeira Launches Congressional Campaign in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Former Major League Baseball player Mark Teixeira announced his candidacy for Congress on Wednesday.

The two-time World Series champion, known for his time with the New York Yankees, is running for the 21st District in Texas. In his social media statement, Teixeira expressed his commitment to supporting President Trump’s America First agenda and improving the lives of Texas families.

“As a proud Texan and lifelong conservative who loves our country, I’m ready to fight for the principles that make Texas strong and America exceptional,” Teixeira wrote.

Teixeira’s entry into the race comes after Congressman Chip Roy decided not to run for re-election, instead pursuing a position as Texas Attorney General. Teixeira aims to fill the significant political gap in the district and believes that teamwork is essential for success.

<p“This is a time to unite Texas and defend our rights,” he added, indicating his desire to prioritize individual liberty in his campaign.

This is a developing story, and updates will follow as the campaign progresses.