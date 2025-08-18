Mark Vientos Faces Bench Time Amid Mets’ Struggles

QUEENS, New York — New York Mets third baseman Mark Vientos was sidelined for the fourth consecutive game during Thursday’s series finale, raising questions about his performance. The 25-year-old has only played in one of the last six games, prompting discussions of his competition for the starting role.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza addressed Vientos’ situation before the game, stating that performance plays a significant role in lineup decisions. He highlighted the competitive nature of the third base position, noting, “There’s a healthy competition. You got three third basemen for one spot, or you can make a case that you got four really good players for two spots.” Mendoza referenced how fellow player Brett Baty, who had experienced a similar struggle, was able to reclaim his position and is currently performing well.

This season, Vientos has not found the same success he enjoyed in 2024, after taking the starting job from Baty mid-season last year. In 82 games this season, he has recorded a batting average of .230 with only seven home runs. In stark contrast, Baty has maintained a .715 OPS and has been on a hitting streak with a recent surge that includes a .350 batting average over the last week.

Another competitor for the third base and designated hitter slots is 24-year-old Mauricio, who has demonstrated versatility and solid defensive skills, recording a +6 OAA at third base. While Vientos’s performance has diminished, the competition for playing time has intensified.

Amid the Mets’ struggles, having lost 13 of their last 15 games, the pressure is mounting on the team. Owner Steve Cohen remains optimistic, stating, “While the team has had a difficult run, I still believe in our team and believe they will turn it around.” The Mets are set to face off against the Seattle Mariners this weekend, marking a crucial series for the franchise.

The possibility of an offseason shakeup looms if the team cannot improve. The Mets recently have been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman, who is having a strong season. With third base becoming a position of concern for the Mets, assessing options for improvement could become vital.