Mark Williams Traded to Suns in NBA Draft Deal

PHOENIX, Arizona — The Phoenix Suns have acquired center Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets in a trade involving two first-round draft picks, a source told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Williams, a 7-foot center from Duke, was selected No. 15 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. In the previous season, he averaged 15.3 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while playing 26.6 minutes per game. The Suns are counting on his talent as they bolster their frontcourt in light of previous roster challenges.

The deal, first reported by ESPN, includes the Suns sending the No. 29 pick in the 2025 draft and a future first-round pick to the Hornets. Charlotte used the 29th pick to select UConn guard Liam McNeeley. This trade follows the unsuccessful attempt to ship Williams to the Los Angeles Lakers last February, which was canceled after he failed a physical.

“We are excited about bringing a player with Mark’s potential into our organization,” a Suns spokesperson stated. “His ability to produce when healthy adds depth to our team.”

Williams has struggled with injuries throughout his career, appearing in only 106 games over three seasons. Despite this, he showed promise last season and remains a player to watch in the upcoming year.

As the Suns prepare for next season, they also drafted another center, Khaman Maluach, hoping to reinforce their lineup. The front office is clearly intent on addressing the center position after previously dealing with a series of challenges in this area.

The Hornets issued a statement welcoming their newly drafted guard after completing the trade with the Suns.