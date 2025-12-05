LOS ANGELES, CA – YouTube star Markiplier is set to debut his feature film, “Iron Lung,” in theaters on January 30, 2026. The horror sci-fi movie, based on the 2022 independent game by David Szymanski, showcases Markiplier’s multifaceted talent as he produced, directed, wrote, edited, financed, and stars in the film.

The film’s opening weekend will span January 30 to February 1, with plans to screen in 50 to 100 independent theaters across the United States. Tickets for “Iron Lung” will go on sale on December 8, coinciding with its premiere at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Downtown in Los Angeles.

“Iron Lung” follows a desperate expedition on a barren moon named AT-5. After a cataclysmic event called The Quiet Rapture that leaves the universe devoid of stars and planets, the Consolidation of Iron finds an ocean of blood beneath the moon’s surface. In a risky mission, a convict is encased in a submarine, which is sealed to withstand the ocean’s pressure, to dive into this blood ocean with the promise of freedom if they succeed.

Markiplier humorously remarked, “They said it shouldn’t be done… showed them.” He noted the film holds a world record for the most fake blood used in a movie, surpassing the previous record set by the 2013 film “Evil Dead.” This statement reflects his dedication, as he experienced challenges during filming, even ending up in the hospital due to the overwhelming use of fake blood.

Co-starring Caroline Rose Kaplan, Troy Baker, and Elsie Lovelock, “Iron Lung” blends creative ambition with horror elements. Markiplier, who boasts over 73 million followers across various platforms and 37 million YouTube subscribers, aims to leverage his digital fame to support independent cinemas.

After nearly three years in development since completing filming in April 2023, Markiplier is eager for audiences to experience the effort behind the project. His previous work includes appearances in Amazon Prime Video’s “The Edge of Sleep” and various successful podcasts.

As anticipation builds for “Iron Lung,” fans await Markiplier’s transition from digital content creator to filmmaker. More updates and the official trailer will follow as the release date approaches.