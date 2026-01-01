2025 Marks a Historic Transition in the Catholic Church

VATICAN CITY (CNS) — The year 2025 was monumental for the Catholic Church, marked by the death of Pope Francis and the election of Pope Leo XIV. Following a decline in health, Pope Francis passed away on April 21 at age 88, shocking the global Catholic community.

Pope Francis ended the previous year by celebrating the Jan. 1 Mass for the feast of Mary, Mother of God, but by mid-February, he was hospitalized for a respiratory infection that developed into pneumonia. He remained in Gemelli Hospital until March 23.

As cardinals led nightly rosary prayers for him in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis celebrated Easter, his final public event. He delivered his blessing “urbi et orbi” (to the city and the world) and took one last ride in the popemobile before passing early on April 21.

His death prompted a deep period of mourning, followed by meetings among the College of Cardinals to discuss the future of the Church. They convened on May 7 for the conclave, with 133 cardinals gathering in the Sistine Chapel to elect a new pope. Cardinal Robert Prevost was chosen on the fourth ballot and assumed the name Pope Leo XIV.

Pope Leo XIV addressed the crowd on his election day, stating, “Peace be with you,” a message that resonated with themes of unity and service to the poor, a hallmark of his papacy.

In his inaugural document, “Dilexi Te” (“I Have Loved You”), Pope Leo emphasized the Church’s mission to advocate for the impoverished, stating, “Love for the poor… is the evangelical hallmark of a Church faithful to the heart of God.”

Pope Leo XIV’s approach included open discussions about migrants and refugees, affirming their dignity while recognizing national border controls. He has also expressed commitment to service, participating in Jubilee Year events and engaging the youth of the Church.

His pastoral style continues the legacy of Pope Francis. In November, he made his first foreign trip to Turkey and Lebanon, promoting interfaith understanding and dialogue.