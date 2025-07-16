Marla Maples Advocates for Weather Geoengineering Ban Amid Flooding Concerns

Palm Beach, Florida – Marla Maples, co-founder of the Global Wellness Forum and advocate for the MAHA movement, is raising alarms about the dangers of weather modification. In an interview with Fox News Digital, she described her fears following recent catastrophic flooding in Texas.

“Weather modification is the human attempt to control the skies — to alter natural weather patterns through aerosol sprays of various particulate matter such as aluminum, strontium, barium and others,” said Maples. Her concerns are echoed by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and lawmakers who are currently investigating weather modification practices.

Florida has taken a significant step by passing Senate Bill 56, which prohibits the release of chemical compounds that could impact temperature or sunlight intensity. Maples played a role in getting this legislation passed, making Florida the first state to criminalize geoengineering when it was signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis on July 1, 2025.

Maples expressed deep concern about the implications of secretly modifying weather, stating, “Just think, when such practices are done without public knowledge or consent, we must ask: Who decides what happens in our shared atmosphere?” She calls for transparency and safety in environmental decisions.

The Florida Attorney General, James Uthmeier, has taken action by notifying public-use airports about the new law, which now mandates that these airports report on any geoengineering activities. He emphasized the potential danger of injecting chemicals into the atmosphere as a way to block sunlight.

Maples believes that the public deserves to know about any weather modification efforts that could affect their health. She noted, “While these technologies exist, many are deployed without strict regulations, public oversight, or informed consent.” Some experts remain skeptical, with Sen. Ted Cruz stating there is no evidence linking weather modification practices to recent disasters like the Texas floods.

In light of growing public concern, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin announced new online resources aimed at addressing inquiries about weather events and geoengineering. He urged transparency, saying, “I want you to know EVERYTHING I know about these topics, and without ANY exception.” Meanwhile, some believe that contrails produced by planes may contain substances for weather modification.

Maples, a wellness advocate and former wife of President Donald Trump, shared her personal experiences with the effects of weather modification on her health. She remarked, “When I see a lot of spraying in the sky, my mind is a little more foggy. My energy field is much lower. It’s harder for me to focus.” She encourages citizens to be aware of how they feel in the presence of persistent contrails.

As discussions continue, a Harvard University professor specializing in solar geoengineering has stated that there is no scientific evidence to support the existence of ‘chemtrails,’ emphasizing that if such a program were in place, it would be nearly impossible to keep secret.

While some states push for legislation against geoengineering, Maples and other advocates hope to foster a broader discussion on the topic, as many report experiencing health issues potentially linked to these practices.