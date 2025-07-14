Marlborough Babe Ruth Team Edges Medway in Nail-Biter

MARLBOROUGH, MA — The Marlborough Senior Babe Ruth squad rebounded from its first loss of the season with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Medway on Tuesday night, improving their record to 6-1 and tying Bellingham for first place in the standings.

The game began as a pitchers’ duel featuring Marlborough’s Tyler Moore and Medway’s Johnny Farrell. Moore excelled early, retiring the first six batters he faced and striking out two. Farrell held his own, keeping Marlborough scoreless through the first three innings.

Marlborough broke the stalemate in the fourth inning. Vlad Nova led off with a single, stole second base, and advanced to third on a fielder’s choice. With two outs, Andrew Talcoff delivered a clutch RBI single, giving Marlborough a 1-0 lead. Frank Davis followed with a drive to center field that the Medway outfielder couldn’t handle, allowing Talcoff to score. A passed ball later added another run, extending Marlborough’s lead to 3-0 after three and a half innings.

Moore continued to dominate, striking out two more batters in both the fifth and sixth innings, finishing with seven strikeouts in total over six shutout innings.

The seventh inning brought drama. After a hit-by-pitch and a fielding error, Medway rallied with RBI singles from Farrell and Jason Bedard, narrowing the score to 3-2 and placing the tying and winning runs in scoring position with one out. Amidst rising tension, Moore focused and induced a shallow flyout and struck out Anthony Lum swinging, securing the victory for Marlborough.

Nova, who contributed a hit and a run, helped Marlborough maintain its status as the highest-scoring team in Central Mass with 54 runs and a +31 run differential. As the Panthers stand tied for first in the league, they look to build on this exciting victory.