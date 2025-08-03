Marlins Beat Yankees 2-0, Extend Winning Streak

Miami, FL — In a surprising turnaround, the Miami Marlins defeated the New York Yankees 2-0 on Saturday, showcasing their strong pitching and offensive power at loanDepot park. The win marked the Marlins’ sixth consecutive series victory, matching their franchise record from 1997.

Starting pitcher Eury Pérez and the bullpen combined to keep the Yankees’ bats silent, while Agustín Ramírez powered the offense with two solo home runs against his former team. An announced crowd of 34,645 witnessed the victory, a stark contrast to the previous day when the Marlins won in a high-scoring affair.

“Every time they show up to the ballpark, there is an expectation now to win,” said Marlins’ manager Clayton McCullough. “The losses sting more, and that’s a good thing.” He added that he expects the team to aim for a sweep in Sunday’s game.

Ramírez expressed confidence in the team’s performance, stating, “We stay highly confident with what we’re doing. We keep playing with the same hunger.” His two home runs were crucial, coming in the first and fourth innings with impressive distances of 421 and 418 feet, respectively.

“Those were great swings, and I’m sure it felt a little extra special for it to happen against his former organization,” said McCullough regarding Ramírez, who was acquired in a trade last summer.

Pérez pitched six strong innings, allowing only two hits and striking out five batters. “He was overall terrific,” McCullough said of Pérez, who is making a strong comeback after Tommy John surgery. He has a remarkable 1.06 ERA over his last six starts.

Pérez spoke about his mindset while pitching against the Yankees, saying, “Just preparing myself, trying to do my best out there, not thinking too much that they’re the Yankees.”

The Marlins’ bullpen comprised Ronny Henriquez, Tyler Phillips, and Calvin Faucher, who each delivered a scoreless inning to close out the victory. This solid performance reinforces the team’s growing confidence and success as the season progresses.