Sports
Marlins Beat Yankees 2-0, Extend Winning Streak
Miami, FL — In a surprising turnaround, the Miami Marlins defeated the New York Yankees 2-0 on Saturday, showcasing their strong pitching and offensive power at loanDepot park. The win marked the Marlins’ sixth consecutive series victory, matching their franchise record from 1997.
Starting pitcher Eury Pérez and the bullpen combined to keep the Yankees’ bats silent, while Agustín Ramírez powered the offense with two solo home runs against his former team. An announced crowd of 34,645 witnessed the victory, a stark contrast to the previous day when the Marlins won in a high-scoring affair.
“Every time they show up to the ballpark, there is an expectation now to win,” said Marlins’ manager Clayton McCullough. “The losses sting more, and that’s a good thing.” He added that he expects the team to aim for a sweep in Sunday’s game.
Ramírez expressed confidence in the team’s performance, stating, “We stay highly confident with what we’re doing. We keep playing with the same hunger.” His two home runs were crucial, coming in the first and fourth innings with impressive distances of 421 and 418 feet, respectively.
“Those were great swings, and I’m sure it felt a little extra special for it to happen against his former organization,” said McCullough regarding Ramírez, who was acquired in a trade last summer.
Pérez pitched six strong innings, allowing only two hits and striking out five batters. “He was overall terrific,” McCullough said of Pérez, who is making a strong comeback after Tommy John surgery. He has a remarkable 1.06 ERA over his last six starts.
Pérez spoke about his mindset while pitching against the Yankees, saying, “Just preparing myself, trying to do my best out there, not thinking too much that they’re the Yankees.”
The Marlins’ bullpen comprised Ronny Henriquez, Tyler Phillips, and Calvin Faucher, who each delivered a scoreless inning to close out the victory. This solid performance reinforces the team’s growing confidence and success as the season progresses.
Recent Posts
- Wyatt Sicks Secure WWE Tag Team Title in Wild TLC Match
- Demis Hassabis Explores Consciousness Beyond Quantum Theories
- Cardinals End Padres’ Streak with 8-5 Win
- Becky Lynch Set for New Entrance Theme at SummerSlam
- Lynch and Valkyria Clash Ahead of SummerSlam Showdown
- Libertad and Emelec Face Off in Key LigaPro Match
- Bianca Belair Nears WWE Return After Long Injury Absence
- Sky Waives Moriah Jefferson Amid Injury Challenges
- Alexa Bliss Hints at Dark Character Return Amid SummerSlam Excitement
- DIM and Millonarios Clash Amidst Struggles
- Charlotte FC Prepares for Critical Match Against Chivas Guadalajara
- Michigan Wolverines Miss Out on Key Recruits Over the Weekend
- WWE SummerSlam 2025: Night 1 Delivers Thrills at MetLife Stadium
- Iga Świątek Faces Clara Tauson in WTA Montreal Quarterfinals Showdown
- WWE SummerSlam 2025 Set for Exciting Two-Night Event
- Jimmy Uso Faces Talla Tonga Before SummerSlam Showdown
- Orlando Pride Hosts Utah Royals for Florida Night
- Shemar Moore Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Frankie
- Fantasy Football Roundup: Overvalued Tight Ends for 2025 Drafts
- Wake Forest Women Soccer Alumni Shine in NWSL and Super League