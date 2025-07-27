Marlins Defeat Brewers 5-1 in Series Opener

Miami, Florida – The Miami Marlins dominated the Milwaukee Brewers with a 5-1 victory on Friday afternoon in the first game of their three-game series at loanDepot Park.

Otto Lopez shone in the game, collecting three hits and driving in two runs. Kyle Stowers also made an impact, hitting a home run and scoring twice for Miami, which has now won five out of seven games since the All-Star break.

Marlins starter Cal Quantrill was impressive, allowing just one run and three hits over five innings while striking out four batters and not issuing a walk. Josh Simpson pitched a scoreless sixth inning, and Anthony Bender managed to strand two runners in the seventh. Ronny Henriquez followed by retiring the side in order in the eighth, while Calvin Faucher took care of business in the ninth, leaving two runners on base.

Freddy Peralta, the starter for the Brewers, gave up one run and five hits in five-plus innings. He recorded nine strikeouts but walked two batters. Jackson Chourio hit a solo home run for Milwaukee, extending his hitting streak to 18 games.

The scoring began in the third inning when Stowers launched a solo homer, granting Miami a 1-0 lead. Chourio quickly equalized in the fourth with a two-out solo home run over the fence.

The seventh inning saw Miami break the tie with a four-run surge. It started when Xavier Edwards beat out an infield single against Brewers reliever Aaron Ashby, who then issued back-to-back walks to load the bases. Lopez capitalized with a double into the right-center field gap, allowing three runs to cross home plate. Liam Hicks added a sacrifice fly to seal the game at 5-1.

Additionally, an unusual play happened in the first inning involving Miami’s Agustin Ramirez. He hit a fly ball that initially appeared to be a home run, as Brewers center fielder Blake Perkins leaped to catch it. The ball slipped from Perkins’ glove and bounced on the top of the fence before landing on the warning track. The play was reviewed, and Ramirez was awarded second base after the Milwaukee defense stopped playing, mistakenly believing it was a home run.