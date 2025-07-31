Marlins Defeat Cardinals 5-0 in St. Louis Showdown

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Miami Marlins defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 5-0 on July 29, 2025, thanks to a strong performance from starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara. Alcantara pitched five scoreless innings, helping secure the Marlins’ second consecutive win.

Alcantara, who improved to 6-9 for the season, allowed only three hits, walked three batters, and struck out four during his outing. Relievers Calvin Faucher, Ronny Henriquez, and Valente Bellozo combined to pitch four additional scoreless innings, striking out six while maintaining the shutout.

In a game marked by strategic hitting, Miami’s Troy Johnston made his major league debut and did not disappoint. He hit a single in his first at-bat. Graham Pauley followed suit, hitting his first major league home run in the fourth inning, giving the Marlins a quick 2-0 lead.

The Marlins continued their offensive push in the fifth inning. Otto Lopez hit an RBI single, extending the lead to 3-0. Subsequent runs came from Eric Wagaman, who hit an RBI double, and Xavier Edwards, who followed with a run-scoring triple in the sixth inning, solidifying the Marlins’ advantage at 5-0.

The Cardinals struggled offensively, collecting just four hits in total and striking out ten times. Notably, the Cardinals had a chance to score in the fifth inning when they loaded the bases, but Alcantara struck out Alec Burleson to end the inning.

Cardinals relief pitcher John King left the game in the ninth inning due to an apparent injury, adding to the team’s woes on the night. The Cardinals faced their tenth shutout of the season.

Looking ahead, the Marlins will send Cal Quantrill (3-8, 4.95 ERA) to the mound against Miles Mikolas (6-7, 4.94) in the next game of the series on July 30.