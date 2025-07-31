Sports
Marlins Discuss Trade for Alcantara as Deadline Approaches
Miami, FL – As the MLB trade deadline looms, the Miami Marlins are actively negotiating a potential trade involving ace pitcher Sandy Alcantara. Reports indicate that discussions between the Marlins and the New York Yankees are heating up, particularly focusing on outfielder Spencer Jones, ranked as the Yankees’ fourth-best prospect.
Jones has enjoyed a strong season in the minors, appearing in 70 games, with a .317 batting average, 13 home runs, and eight stolen bases. He boasts a remarkable 1.380 OPS, making him a highly sought-after asset for any trade discussions
While the Marlins are keen on acquiring Jones, the Yankees are hesitant to part with him. Alcantara, who won the Cy Young Award in 2022, has struggled this season with a 6.36 ERA. However, he has shown signs of improvement, not allowing an earned run in his last two starts.
In contrast, Marlins pitcher Edward Cabrera has been more consistent this year, holding a 3.35 ERA with solid performance metrics. The team has three more years of control over Cabrera before he becomes a free agent in 2029.
The ongoing negotiations reflect the Marlins’ desire to make a significant move before the trade deadline, and landing Jones would be a substantial gain for the franchise.
MLB insider Ken Rosenthal noted that the trade market for starting pitchers has been unusually quiet, with high asking prices inhibiting movement. However, recent developments suggest that the Marlins may be close to a deal involving Alcantara.
Another insider, Jim Bowden, hinted at multiple teams being interested, adding that a mystery team recently made a compelling offer. This development has intensified interest from the Dodgers and Red Sox, among others, who are actively seeking starting pitching depth.
As the deadline approaches, how the situation unfolds remains to be seen, but the Marlins find themselves at a potential turning point in their season.
