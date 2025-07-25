Sports
Marlins Face Brewers in Critical NL Matchup Tonight
MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin — The Miami Marlins are set to clash with the Milwaukee Brewers in a crucial National League showdown at American Family Field on Friday. The game is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET, with the Brewers emerging as -223 favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
Miami comes into the game with a record of 48-53, sitting in third place in the NL East. They have won six of their last ten games. The Marlins have a balanced road record of 24-24 this season.
Meanwhile, the Brewers (61-41), who lead the NL Central, are on a hot streak, having won nine of their last ten games and boasting a strong 33-17 record at home in 2025.
In their previous encounters, Milwaukee has won three of the last four matchups against Miami. The game will see Cal Quantrill (3-8, 5.24 ERA) take the mound for the Marlins, who recently pitched a solid six-inning game, allowing just two hits in a win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Milwaukee’s Freddy Peralta (12-4, 2.85 ERA) will start for the Brewers. He is currently riding a seven-game winning streak and pitched a flawless six-inning game against the Houston Astros earlier this month.
Key players to watch include Miami’s All-Star left fielder, who has a .295 batting average, and Milwaukee’s standout outfielder, who is in the midst of a career-high 17-game hitting streak. The over/under for total runs is set at 8.
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated the game 10,000 times, giving the Brewers a clear edge. Fans and bettors alike will be keen to see the outcome of this important matchup.
Recent Posts
- Arsenal Ventures to Asia for Preseason Friendlies Ahead of New Season
- Heat Advisory and Rain Threat Loom Over Indiana This Weekend
- NYT Strands and Connections: Tips for Daily Word Game Challenges
- Pella Baseball Wins State Title on Single Hit
- Hulu Announces Season 5 Release Date for ‘Only Murders in the Building’
- Liverpool Faces AC Milan in Hong Kong Pre-Season Showdown
- Newcastle Pursues Strand Larsen Amid Player Transfers
- NYT Connections Offers Challenging Puzzle Hints for Players
- Crocheting Prodigy Arrested for Alleged Child Sex Crime
- Entertainment World Mourns Loss of Beloved Stars in 2025
- Travis Kelce Rejuvenated Ahead of NFL Season, Coach Praises Transformation
- Giants Face Mets in Exciting Weekend Baseball Series
- Zelenskyy: Ukraine Holds Back Russian Advances Amid Ongoing Conflict
- Tottenham Hotspur to Play Double-Header in Pre-Season Friendlies
- Betis Defeats Córdoba Amid Lighting Issues in Trofeo Puertas de Córdoba
- Bryan Kohberger’s Past Interactions with Women Under Investigation
- Lebanese Composer Ziad Rahbani Dies at 69, Leaving Lasting Legacy
- SpaceX Set for Early Morning Falcon 9 Launch with Starlink Satellites
- The Boys Season 5 Teaser Unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
- Oregon Establishes Permanent Statewide Shelter Program for Homeless