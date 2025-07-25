Marlins Face Brewers in Critical NL Matchup Tonight

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin — The Miami Marlins are set to clash with the Milwaukee Brewers in a crucial National League showdown at American Family Field on Friday. The game is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET, with the Brewers emerging as -223 favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Miami comes into the game with a record of 48-53, sitting in third place in the NL East. They have won six of their last ten games. The Marlins have a balanced road record of 24-24 this season.

Meanwhile, the Brewers (61-41), who lead the NL Central, are on a hot streak, having won nine of their last ten games and boasting a strong 33-17 record at home in 2025.

In their previous encounters, Milwaukee has won three of the last four matchups against Miami. The game will see Cal Quantrill (3-8, 5.24 ERA) take the mound for the Marlins, who recently pitched a solid six-inning game, allowing just two hits in a win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Milwaukee’s Freddy Peralta (12-4, 2.85 ERA) will start for the Brewers. He is currently riding a seven-game winning streak and pitched a flawless six-inning game against the Houston Astros earlier this month.

Key players to watch include Miami’s All-Star left fielder, who has a .295 batting average, and Milwaukee’s standout outfielder, who is in the midst of a career-high 17-game hitting streak. The over/under for total runs is set at 8.

The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated the game 10,000 times, giving the Brewers a clear edge. Fans and bettors alike will be keen to see the outcome of this important matchup.