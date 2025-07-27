Sports
Marlins Fall to Brewers in Close Game at American Family Field
MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin — The Miami Marlins lost to the Milwaukee Brewers 7-4 on July 26, 2025, at American Family Field. The game featured several home runs and close plays as both teams battled for a crucial win.
The Marlins started strong, with Caleb Durbin hitting a single that allowed Andrew Vaughn to score in the second inning. In the third, Javier Sanoja hit a double, bringing in Dane Myers before he was tagged out at third.
However, the Brewers quickly retaliated. Agustín Ramírez hit a home run in the fourth, marking a turning point in the game. Milwaukee kept the momentum with additional runs from highlights such as a two-run double from Brice Turang in the fourth inning and a home run by Sanoja, scoring multiple runs shortly afterward.
Marlins pitcher J. Quintana, who suffered the loss, had 5 strikeouts while allowing 7 hits. He now stands at 7-4 for the season. Brewers’ pitcher J. Junk earned the win, bringing his record to 5-2.
Attendance for the night was impressive, with 38,055 fans filling the stands at the ballpark. Game time lasted 2 hours and 36 minutes. The Marlins now sit at 50-53, while the Brewers improve to 61-43.
Despite the loss, Marlins players showed resilience, and they look to bounce back in their next outing. The Brewers are hoping to build on this momentum as they pursue a playoff spot.
