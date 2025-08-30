Marlins Fall Short as Mets Shine in 19-9 Victory

NEW YORK (AP) — The Miami Marlins faced off against the New York Mets on Saturday, August 30, 2025, at Citi Field. In a high-scoring game, the Mets overwhelmed the Marlins with a final score of 19-9.

Mets rookie pitcher Tom Tong made his major league debut, allowing one earned run over five innings. Tong, 22, received a standing ovation from the crowd of 42,112 after a flawless first inning that lasted only six pitches. He struck out six batters and threw 63 of his 97 pitches for strikes.

In a powerful display, the Mets launched six home runs, breaking a franchise record for runs scored in a home game. Juan Soto hit a two-run homer in the first inning, followed by a three-run shot from Brandon Nimmo. Pete Alonso added a two-run homer in the second, while Nimmo contributed a solo shot in the sixth inning.

The Mets built a commanding 12-0 lead by the second inning. However, they allowed four runs in the fifth inning due to fielding errors by Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso, who misplayed throws and grounders. Despite this, the Mets maintained their momentum and finished strong, scoring 19 runs for the second time this season.

Otto Lopez was a standout for the Marlins, hitting a home run and collecting a two-run single. Marlins pitchers struggled against the potent Mets offense throughout the game.

As the Mets celebrated their ninth win in 13 games, the Marlins looked ahead to their next matchup, with right-hander Edward Cabrera (7-7, 3.32 ERA) set to face left-hander David Peterson (8-5, 3.18) on Saturday.