Marlins Legend Luis Castillo Celebrates 50 Years Today

Miami, FL — Luis Castillo, a pivotal figure in Miami Marlins history, celebrates his 50th birthday today. A native of the Dominican Republic, Castillo is remembered for his impressive career spanning parts of 10 seasons with the Marlins.

Debuting in 1996, Castillo quickly established himself as a dynamic player. Known for his exceptional speed as a switch-hitting second baseman, he became a foundational part of the Marlins, winning the World Series in 1997 and 2003.

During the 1997 season, Castillo became the everyday second baseman, although he spent time in the minors early in his career. He developed into a key player by 1999, hitting .302 and leading Major League Baseball with 62 stolen bases in 2000, a franchise record at the time.

In 2002, Castillo achieved a personal milestone by hitting in 35 consecutive games, a Marlins record that still stands today. He became a three-time All-Star and won a Gold Glove award from 2003 to 2005, joining only one other Marlin to achieve this feat consecutively.

Castillo played a crucial role in the Marlins’ 2003 World Series win, although his most memorable moment that postseason came from a foul ball that contributed to the infamous Steve Bartman incident. His sacrifice fly in Game 6 secured the Marlins’ championship victory over the New York Yankees.

After the 2005 season, Castillo was traded to the Minnesota Twins and later spent four seasons with the New York Mets before retiring in 2010. Despite his time with other teams, Castillo remains the Marlins’ all-time leader in several statistical categories, including games played (1,128) and stolen bases (281).

As he turns 50, Castillo is celebrated not only for his accomplishments on the field but also as one of the few players to contribute to both of the Marlins’ championship teams. His legacy within the organization continues to resonate with fans and players alike.