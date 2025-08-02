Marlins Promote Outfielder Jakob Marsee for Major League Debut

MIAMI, Fla. — The Miami Marlins have selected the contract of outfielder Jakob Marsee from Triple-A Jacksonville, allowing him to make his major league debut against the New York Yankees on Friday night.

Marsee, 24, was acquired by the Marlins from the San Diego Padres last May as part of the deal that involved Luis Arraez. After a slow start at the Double-A level, he improved significantly in Triple-A, posting a .246 batting average with a .379 on-base percentage and a robust .438 slugging percentage this season. He also hit 14 home runs and stole 47 bases, demonstrating his speed and power.

Miami’s decision to promote Marsee follows the recent trade of outfielder Jesus Sanchez to the Houston Astros, which has opened up a spot on the 40-man roster. Marsee has shown outstanding performance in his last 40 games, registering a .313 batting average with 11 home runs.

“His average exit velocity has increased significantly compared to last year,” said Mike Marjama, the hitting coach for the Triple-A team. “He’s really a competitor, and he has become an essential part of our team.”

Marsee has experience in all three outfield positions, but most of his time has been spent in center field. Scouts consider him an average defender in center, but his role in the majors may also see him playing in right field.

Given that the Marlins are currently focusing on developing their young talent, Marsee’s performance over the remaining two months of the season could be crucial. Manager Clayton McCullough and president of baseball operations Peter Bendix aim to evaluate what role Marsee will play moving forward.

The Marlins begin a three-game series against the Yankees at 7:10 p.m. local time, and all eyes will be on Marsee as he takes the field for his MLB debut.