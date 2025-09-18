Sports
Marlins and Rockies Clash in Coors Field Matchup
DENVER, CO — The Miami Marlins will face off against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at 8:40 p.m. ET in the first of a three-game series at Coors Field. The Marlins, favored with -145 moneyline odds, enter the game on a roll, having won five out of their last six games.
Miami aims to build on its recent success after winning series against the Washington Nationals and the Detroit Tigers. In contrast, the Rockies are struggling, having lost 12 of their last 14 contests, leaving them at the bottom of the NL West.
Ryan Weathers will start for the Marlins. Though he has limited experience this season, he has posted impressive stats: a 2.73 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP across six starts. His last outing featured five scoreless innings, giving him momentum going into this matchup.
The Rockies will counter with McCade Brown, who has not fared as well. With a 9.88 ERA and 2.12 WHIP in four starts, he has struggled mightily, projecting a tough outing against a Miami offense that has been hitting well.
Sports analysts suggest Miami’s spread as the top betting choice, citing the Marlins’ recent offensive surge and Brown’s performance. While not in playoff contention, both teams are playing for pride, making the match significant despite their struggles through the season.
The total for the game is set at 10 runs. As both teams look to find their footing, this game presents an opportunity for Miami to showcase their lineup at a hitters’ paradise.
