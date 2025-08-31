Marlins Stun Mets with Late Surge in 11-8 Victory

QUEENS, New York — The Miami Marlins defeated the New York Mets 11-8 on Saturday night, overcoming a six-run deficit to secure a thrilling win at Citi Field.

The game started poorly for the Mets, who saw their All-Star lefty David Peterson give up five runs in the first inning and eight runs total in just over two innings of work. Facing an 8-2 deficit, the Mets rallied in the later innings. Juan Soto homered twice and drove in three runs, leading a comeback effort that tied the game at eight by the sixth inning.

Despite the Mets’ resurgence, they were unable to finish the job. Connor Norby, playing in his second game since returning from the injured list, played a crucial role for Miami. He came through with a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the seventh inning and followed it with a two-run double in the ninth.

Earlier in the game, the Mets benefited from home runs by Mark Vientos and Francisco Lindor. Vientos’ leadoff homer in the fifth and Soto’s two-run shot also added to the Mets’ scoring.

Marlins’ pitcher Chris Devenski held the Mets scoreless for three innings, while Closer Colin Faucher earned his third save of the season by striking out the final batter, despite giving up two baserunners in the ninth. With this win, the Marlins improved their record to 64-72, while the Mets fell to 73-63, remaining five games ahead of Cincinnati for the final National League wild card spot.

The performance by Soto was notable; he became the first player in MLB history to hit 35 home runs in three consecutive seasons with three different teams. The Mets managed to set franchise records in August, scoring 176 runs and hitting 53 home runs.

Both teams will face off again in the series finale on Sunday, where Marlins RHP Sandy Alcantara (7-11, 5.87 ERA) will take on Mets RHP Kodai Senga (7-5, 2.73 ERA) at 1:40 PM.