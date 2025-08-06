Sports
Marlins Sweep Yankees for First Time in History
New York, NY — In a historic match on August 4, 2025, the Miami Marlins achieved their first-ever sweep against the New York Yankees. This victory marked a significant milestone as the Marlins now hold the only all-time winning record against the Yankees at 25-24.
Before the series concluded, former MLB outfielder Cameron Maybin expressed his concerns about the Yankees’ playoff chances on social media. He remarked, “Just thinking out loud here… is it actually possible the Yankees miss the playoffs?” Maybin highlighted the Yankees’ shaky defense and inconsistent pitching, stating, “At some point you are who you are…. shaky defense, hittable rotation, no speed on the bases, home run or bust offense, and way too many blunders.”
The Yankees, who last missed the playoffs in 2023, currently sit in third place in the AL East. They trail the Toronto Blue Jays by 4.5 games and the Boston Red Sox by just half a game. This precarious position raises concerns for the team’s postseason hopes.
Despite a 60-53 record, the Yankees face an uphill battle as they enter a crucial series against the Texas Rangers, who hold a competing record of 58-55. Aaron Judge, a key player for the Yankees, is currently on the injured list, further complicating their situation.
As the season unfolds, the pressure mounts on the Yankees, who must address their issues quickly if they hope to secure a playoff spot.
