Marlins Trade Rumors Heat Up as Deadline Approaches

Miami, FL – As the MLB trade deadline approaches, the Miami Marlins face a pivotal moment regarding potential trades. With just one day remaining for trades, teams are eager to make deals, and the Marlins have attracted interest from several clubs, notably the Houston Astros.

The Astros are keenly interested in acquiring outfielder Jesús Sánchez from Miami. Sánchez is having a solid season, batting .256 with ten home runs and 12 doubles. His performance positions him as a valuable utility player for a team aiming for a playoff spot.

Houston’s pursuit may not stop at Sánchez, as reports suggest they are also eyeing Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara. Alcantara, the 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner, has had a rocky season after returning from Tommy John surgery, posting a 6.36 ERA. However, he’s shown signs of improvement with recent scoreless outings.

In addition to Alcantara, the Astros have expressed interest in Edward Cabrera, another pitcher for the Marlins. Cabrera has a competitive 3.35 ERA this season and is under team control through 2028, making him a desirable target for Houston’s rotation.

According to Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter, a trade package could involve two of Houston’s top 10 prospects, catcher Walker Janek, and outfielder Joseph Sullivan, heading to Miami. Janek, the 28th overall pick in the 2024 draft, is hitting .261 across 62 games at High-A. Sullivan, drafted in the seventh round, has made strides at Double-A, hitting .241 with 17 home runs this season.

Despite the interest from Houston, it remains uncertain if Miami will part with Cabrera without securing more significant prospects, especially considering his team control and performance. The Marlins are likely aiming for a top-tier prospect should they decide to trade him, reflecting their competitive ambitions this season.

As both teams navigate negotiations, time is running out before the deadline. The next few hours may determine whether the Marlins become major players in the trade market or hold onto their current roster.