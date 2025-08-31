Entertainment
Marlon Wayans to Adapt Midnight Horror Story for U.S. Audience
LOS ANGELES, CA — Marlon Wayans is set to continue his horror trend with the announcement that he and collaborator Rick Alvarez will adapt the popular South Korean game show Midnight Horror Story for U.S. audiences through their company, Ugly Baby Productions. This news follows the success of their previous collaborations in the horror-comedy genre.
Midnight Horror Story, now in its fifth season, is produced by Munhwa Broadcasting Company (MBC). The show features actors who sit around a table, each selecting a viewer-submitted story to narrate while it is reenacted. After the story, an unseen audience of spirits — combining virtual and live members — determines its fright factor by lighting candles. Each candle symbolizes a spirit that found the tale terrifying, with the storyteller who earns the most candles declared the winner.
Wayans and Alvarez’s U.S. adaptation will maintain a similar format but will add a comedic twist to the scary tales, aligning with their history of blending humor with horror. Their previous collaborations include the A Haunted House series and the Netflix hit The Curse of Bridge Hollow.
The original show’s stories cover terrifying themes, such as sleep paralysis and ghostly figures. It remains to be seen how the U.S. version will balance comedy and horror.
Wayans and Alvarez are teaming up with Smart Dog Media for the adaptation. This marks Smart Dog Media’s second collaboration with MBC, having previously adapted King of Mask Singer into the hit show The Masked Singer.
Fans of Wayans won’t have to wait long to see him on screen, as his new movie Him releases on September 19. He will also co-produce Scary Movie 6, which begins filming in October, featuring a script co-written with his brothers. Wayans will reprise his role as Shorty, the comedic brother to Regina Hall‘s character Brenda.
Recent Posts
- Paul Stages Dramatic Comeback in US Open Late-Night Thriller
- Keegan Bradley Announces U.S. Team for 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black
- Sierra Leone Returns to Defend Title in Jockey Club Gold Cup
- Bronson Reed’s Controversial Shirt Design Sparks Speculation Ahead of WWE Clash
- Inter Milan Aims to Extend Winning Streak Against Udinese
- Inter Ready for Udinese After Impressive Torino Win
- ESPN Releases Updated Fantasy Football Rankings for 2025 Season
- Alcaraz Faces Rinderknech in US Open Round of 16 Showdown
- Catchy Becomes Fourth Horse to Die at Saratoga Race Course This Summer
- Kalen DeBoer’s $63 Million Buyout Looms After Alabama’s Shocking Loss
- Brewers Rally Late, Defeat Blue Jays 4-1 in Toronto
- DUX Logroño and Real Madrid Set for Liga F Opener
- AS Monaco Signs Young Belgian Talent Stanis Idumbo
- Salah Calls Arsenal Premier League Favorites Ahead of Showdown
- Roma Eyes Federico Chiesa as Transfer Deadline Approaches
- Liverpool’s Joe Gomez in Talks for Permanent Move to AC Milan
- Arsenal’s Max Dowman Makes Premier League Debut at 15
- Historic Collegiate Volleyball Matches Set for Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena
- Boca Juniors Prepares for Key Match Against Aldosivi in Mar del Plata
- Wildcats Win Season Opener Against Toledo in Close Contest