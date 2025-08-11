Marquense Se enfrenta a Cobán Imperial en la Jornada 4 del Apertura 2025

San Marcos, Guatemala — Deportivo Marquense will host Cobán Imperial on August 10, 2025, in a crucial fourth match of the Apertura 2025 tournament. Both teams are looking to improve their standings in the Liga Nacional after a challenging start to the season.

Marquense, currently in tenth place with two points, aims to break a winless streak that includes two draws and one defeat. In their most recent match, they drew 1-1 against Aurora FC, marking their second consecutive game without a victory. Coach Adrián García acknowledges the need for improvement in attack, as the team has only scored one goal so far while conceding four.

Cobán Imperial, positioned eighth with three points, is also in search of a turnaround after suffering a setback in their last match, losing 1-0 to Municipal. Coach Roberto Montoya’s squad has one win and two losses this season, and they are determined to reclaim their form as they seek to climb the table.

As the match approaches, the excitement builds in San Marcos, with fans eager to support their team at the Estadio Marquesa de la Ensenada. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 p.m.

The encounter will be broadcast live, allowing fans to follow the action minute by minute as both teams vie for essential points in the tournament.