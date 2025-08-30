Marquette Police Launch Traffic Safety Unit Amid Reckless Driving Concerns

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Marquette University Police Department has launched a new traffic safety unit to reduce reckless driving in the area. Since its start on June 1, the unit has issued 171 tickets and made 14 arrests for driving while intoxicated in the first 11 weeks.

The department, which became a full-fledged police force a decade ago, has witnessed a rise in reckless driving similar to trends seen throughout Milwaukee. Thousands of students returning to campus prompted police to enhance their focus on safety.

“It’s a safety issue, so we’re very focused on pedestrian safety; if it’s reckless driving, anything that’s going to endanger pedestrians or our students,” said Lt. Kevin Walz of the Marquette University Police Department.

The traffic safety unit was created to specifically address issues like speeding, running red lights, and failing to yield to pedestrians. “We have a big problem with red light violations and pedestrian safety violations,” said Sgt. Josiah Williams, who helped establish the unit. “The speed limit here is 30 miles an hour throughout the entire patrol zone, but we have clocked vehicles at well over 70 miles an hour.”

Students navigating busy corridors such as Wisconsin Avenue, Wells Street, and 16th Street have welcomed the increased safety measures. MU sophomore Finn Gilner stated, “I think it’s probably a pretty good idea. There’s a lot of reckless driving on campus in general. People speed through here a lot.”

In addition to the traffic tickets, some stops have resulted in OWI arrests. Police intend to expand patrols further in the spring with the addition of two motorcycles to the unit.

While the impact of this increased enforcement is not yet fully clear, Walz expressed optimism about its potential: “After a while, you’re going to build that reputation. If you come through here and you’re driving reckless, you’re gonna get pulled over.”

In total, Marquette police recorded over 200 traffic stops in the 11-week period, issuing tickets primarily for speeding, running red lights, and failing to stop for pedestrians at crosswalks. Officers are also providing many warnings.