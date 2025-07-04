News
Marquette Prepares for Exciting Fourth of July Celebrations
MARQUETTE, Mich. — Marquette is gearing up for its Fourth of July festivities, promising a memorable celebration for residents and visitors alike. The events are set to kick off on Wednesday, July 3, with a full schedule of activities leading into Independence Day.
Each year, thousands flock to Marquette to celebrate, and this year’s celebration is expected to be one of the best yet. Fireworks will illuminate the sky on July 3 at dusk, accompanied by a laser light show on the historic Ore Dock, offering an alternative for those who find traditional fireworks overwhelming.
“All day July 3, you can listen to live music,” said Natalie Kretlow, Interim President of the Marquette Fireworks Committee. The parade will begin at 2 p.m., marking its 35th anniversary this year. “We have a record number of bands. We have seven bands this year,” added Bob Anderson, Parade Director for the Marquette Kiwanis.
Residents and visitors are encouraged to arrive at least two hours early to secure a good parking spot for the parade. The laser light show aims to provide a sensory-friendly option for individuals with PTSD or sensory sensitivities, as explained by Susan Estler, CEO of Travel Marquette. “We wanted to show the veterans respect in having a celebration specifically for them,” she said.
The light show on July 3 will commence 20 minutes before the fireworks, with subsequent shows on July 4 at dusk and July 5 beginning at 9 p.m.
