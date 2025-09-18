Marquette Volleyball Faces Tough Matches Against Ranked Opponents

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin — Marquette University’s volleyball team is set to face three top-ranked opponents in the coming week, challenging their current 5-2 record. This week, they will play Wisconsin, Florida, and Minnesota, all formidable teams that rank in the top 15 nationally.

The Golden Eagles, who have already suffered five set losses this season to teams like San Diego and Ball State, must brace themselves for these upcoming matches. Head coach Tom Mendoza aims to uplift his team in what is proving to be a demanding first season for him. “If we can pull out a win against any of these three, it would be a significant achievement for us,” Mendoza stated.

The first match takes place on Friday, September 19, against the Wisconsin Badgers, a team Marquette has historically struggled against, with a record of 2-24 all-time. The Badgers currently boast a strong lineup, including top attacker Mimi Colyer, who averages 5.21 kills per set.

This battle will be held at the McGuire Center, with broadcast coverage on FS1. Following the bout with Wisconsin, Marquette will play Florida on September 21, another competitive match-up, and then face Minnesota on September 23.

Florida has also been performing well, featuring standout player Jordyn Bird with over four kills per set. Their coach, Ryan Theis, a former Marquette head coach, instills a robust defensive strategy in his team. The Gators look to leverage their height and blocking capabilities against Marquette.

Finally, the match against Minnesota will conclude this challenging series. Minnesota is currently 8-1 for the season and led by Julia Hanson, who has shown impressive stats with an average of four kills and a hitting percentage of .341.

As this intense week unfolds, Marquette fans are hopeful that the Golden Eagles can use their home court advantage to secure some much-needed wins.