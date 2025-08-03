Marquez Callaway Waived by 49ers After Brief Stint

San Francisco, CA – Former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway was waived by the San Francisco 49ers just a few days after being signed on July 31.

The decision comes as the 49ers seek to bolster their receiving corps amidst ongoing injuries to star wideout Brandon Aiyuk, who is recovering from a knee injury sustained last season. The signing of Callaway was intended as a short-term solution, but the 49ers have opted to move in a different direction.

Callaway, 27, initially entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2020 with the Saints, where he had a breakout season in 2021, accumulating 698 receiving yards and leading the team. However, his role diminished as the Saints added depth to their wide receiver lineup in subsequent years.

Throughout his career, Callaway has bounced around several teams, trying to find a stable position in the league. After limited success with the Saints, he has also made appearances with various other teams, but his time with the 49ers was notably brief.

Meanwhile, Equanimeous St. Brown, who Callaway was set to replace in the 49ers lineup, also faces an uncertain future. St. Brown’s recent performance in New Orleans did not earn him a lasting fanbase, leaving both players in search of opportunities elsewhere in the league.

Callaway’s career statistics include 63 catches for 928 yards and a touchdown over 62 games. His next steps remain unclear as he navigates the complexities of free agency.