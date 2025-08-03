Sports
Marquez Callaway Waived by 49ers After Brief Stint
San Francisco, CA – Former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway was waived by the San Francisco 49ers just a few days after being signed on July 31.
The decision comes as the 49ers seek to bolster their receiving corps amidst ongoing injuries to star wideout Brandon Aiyuk, who is recovering from a knee injury sustained last season. The signing of Callaway was intended as a short-term solution, but the 49ers have opted to move in a different direction.
Callaway, 27, initially entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2020 with the Saints, where he had a breakout season in 2021, accumulating 698 receiving yards and leading the team. However, his role diminished as the Saints added depth to their wide receiver lineup in subsequent years.
Throughout his career, Callaway has bounced around several teams, trying to find a stable position in the league. After limited success with the Saints, he has also made appearances with various other teams, but his time with the 49ers was notably brief.
Meanwhile, Equanimeous St. Brown, who Callaway was set to replace in the 49ers lineup, also faces an uncertain future. St. Brown’s recent performance in New Orleans did not earn him a lasting fanbase, leaving both players in search of opportunities elsewhere in the league.
Callaway’s career statistics include 63 catches for 928 yards and a touchdown over 62 games. His next steps remain unclear as he navigates the complexities of free agency.
Recent Posts
- Demis Hassabis Explores Consciousness Beyond Quantum Theories
- Cardinals End Padres’ Streak with 8-5 Win
- Becky Lynch Set for New Entrance Theme at SummerSlam
- Lynch and Valkyria Clash Ahead of SummerSlam Showdown
- Libertad and Emelec Face Off in Key LigaPro Match
- Bianca Belair Nears WWE Return After Long Injury Absence
- Sky Waives Moriah Jefferson Amid Injury Challenges
- Alexa Bliss Hints at Dark Character Return Amid SummerSlam Excitement
- DIM and Millonarios Clash Amidst Struggles
- Charlotte FC Prepares for Critical Match Against Chivas Guadalajara
- Michigan Wolverines Miss Out on Key Recruits Over the Weekend
- WWE SummerSlam 2025: Night 1 Delivers Thrills at MetLife Stadium
- Iga Świątek Faces Clara Tauson in WTA Montreal Quarterfinals Showdown
- WWE SummerSlam 2025 Set for Exciting Two-Night Event
- Jimmy Uso Faces Talla Tonga Before SummerSlam Showdown
- Orlando Pride Hosts Utah Royals for Florida Night
- Shemar Moore Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Frankie
- Fantasy Football Roundup: Overvalued Tight Ends for 2025 Drafts
- Wake Forest Women Soccer Alumni Shine in NWSL and Super League
- FC Cincinnati Acquires Moroccan Forward Ayoub Jabbari on Loan