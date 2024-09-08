Ja’Marr Chase Active for Bengals Season Opener Against Patriots

On September 8, 2024, Ja'Marr Chase, a three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals, made his presence felt on the field at Paycor Stadium. He arrived at approximately 10:45 a.m. and was confirmed as active for the season opener against the New England Patriots after completing his pre-game routine alongside position coach Troy Walters.

Chase’s running mate, Tee Higgins, was listed as inactive for the game due to a hamstring issue, which opened an opportunity for rookie Jermaine Burton to make his NFL debut.

Chase faced uncertainties throughout the week as he was classified as questionable after returning to practice on Monday. On Saturday, he was also reported to be dealing with an illness that followed a training camp during which he was unable to practice due to ongoing negotiations for a contract extension.

Despite his illness, Chase went through his regular warm-up routine with Walters, which involved jogging through simulated routes and catching tennis balls. The coaching staff remained uncertain about the number of snaps he would take during the game.

Adding to the Bengals’ challenges, Higgins was not the only player on the inactive list. Wide receiver Kendric Pryor, along with rookies Amarius Mims, Kris Jenkins Jr., Cedric Johnson, and Tanner McLachlan, were also sidelined.

As Chase assessed his situation on Friday, he noted that Higgins’ status would not influence his game plan. He felt capable of playing close to his typical allotment of 60 snaps, estimating between 40 and 50 snaps, although the absence of Higgins and his own illness complicated his participation.

The Bengals will need to adapt their strategy and rely on other receivers, including Andrei Iosivas, Charlie Jones, Trenton Irwin, and Jermaine Burton, to fill the gaps left by the missing players.