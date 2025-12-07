Ja’Marr Chase Nears 1,000 Yards, Eyes NFL Milestone

Cincinnati, Ohio – Four years into his professional career, Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase has solidified his status as one of the premier pass-catchers in the NFL. As he approaches a milestone, Chase currently sits at 971 receiving yards and requires just 29 more yards to hit the coveted 1,000-yard mark.

Achieving this will place him in an elite group of only five players in league history to record 1,000 or more receiving yards in each of their first five seasons. The exclusive company Chase aspires to join includes notable names: Justin Jefferson, Mike Evans, A.J. Green, and the legendary Randy Moss.

Should he accomplish this feat, the distinguished club would consist of two players from the Bengals, two from the Vikings, and one from the Buccaneers. While Chase’s achievement is on the horizon, many other talented receivers are unlikely to expand this elite group in the near future.

Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown fell short of reaching the 1,000-yard benchmark during his rookie season in 2021. Similarly, Jaxson Smith-Njigba from the Seattle Seahawks did not manage to surpass 1,000 yards in his first year in 2023. Even Rams receiver Puka Nacua narrowly missed out, finishing just 10 yards shy of the milestone in his second season in 2024.

Looking ahead, Chargers receiver Ladd McConkey, among the 2024 rookie class, stands the best chance of achieving consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. Currently boasting 683 yards in 12 games this season, McConkey needs 317 yards over the remaining five weeks to maintain his pursuit of this impressive record.

As the season progresses, all eyes will be on Chase as he aims to etch his name in the annals of football history.