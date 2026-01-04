Marseille Hosts Nantes in Key Ligue 1 Matchup

Marseille, France – Olympique Marseille faces FC Nantes at Orange Vélodrome on January 4, 2026, with the kickoff set for 9:00 AM ET. Marseille, currently ranked third in Ligue 1, is aiming to maintain their unbeaten home record against a struggling Nantes team sitting in 17th place.

In their last match, Marseille secured a convincing 6-0 victory over Football Bourg-En-Bresse Peronnas 01, showcasing their attacking prowess. Marseille fired 16 shots, outshooting their opponents by 10.

Nantes broke their losing streak with a 5-3 win against US Concarneau on December 21, but they still face a tough challenge this Sunday. Despite recent improvements, they have struggled overall this season, managing only 11 points from 16 matches.

Manager Roberto De Zerbi expressed optimism about Marseille’s squad, particularly with the return of forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from national team duty. ‘Things didn’t go well for Gabon, but it’s good to have him in the squad,’ he said.

The match presents an opportunity for both teams: Marseille aims to build on their strong performance and solidify their position in the standings, while Nantes is desperate to climb out of the relegation zone. Marseille has a goal differential of +21 with 36 goals scored and 15 conceded this season.

Goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli is expected to start for Marseille, while Anthony Lopes will defend the goal for Nantes. Both teams will be looking for a crucial win as they battle in one of France’s top leagues.