Marshall Hosts Eastern Kentucky in Thankful for Heroes Game

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall Thundering Herd will host the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium as part of the annual ‘We Are … Thankful For Heroes’ game. This matchup is notable for honoring military personnel and first responders.

This game marks the 22nd meeting between the two programs, dating back 99 years. The proximity of the teams—just under two hours apart—adds excitement to this regional rivalry. The last contest in 2020 saw the Herd win decisively, 59-0, during a unique COVID-19 scheduling situation.

Fans can expect several pre-game festivities, including a military flyover featuring a large American flag during the National Anthem. This year’s game features new Marshall head coach Tony Gibson and his revamped roster, with 75 new players, looking for their first win after losses to ranked opponents Georgia and Missouri State.

Eastern Kentucky (1-1), under the leadership of head coach Walt Wells, arrives in Huntington after a win against Houston Christian. Quarterback Myles Burkett leads the Colonels, having thrown for 155 yards this season. Eastern’s defense has excelled at forcing turnovers, turning seven takeaways into 27 points.

As Marshall aims to turn around its season, they hope to leverage their home-field advantage and satisfy fans with a thrilling performance against a determined Eastern Kentucky squad. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+.