Business
Marshalls Reveals New Year’s Eve Hours for Holiday Shoppers
NEW YORK, NY — As the New Year approaches, many families plan to shop for last-minute items. Marshalls has announced its special hours for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day 2026.
On December 31, 2025, Marshalls will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. This schedule allows customers to find last-minute outfits or items needed for celebrations. It’s a busy time, and shoppers are encouraged to arrive early to avoid crowds.
Marshalls is known for its combination of brand-name items at affordable prices, making it a popular choice during the holiday season. Those planning to shop on January 1, 2026, can also expect the same hours, 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., offering opportunities for New Year’s Day shopping.
Many retailers choose to close their doors on January 1, making Marshalls’ decision to remain open notable. Customers can take advantage of this time to refresh their wardrobes or look for unique home decor items.
With the holiday schedule verified, shoppers can organize their visits to Marshalls effectively, closing out the year or starting the New Year with a new look.
