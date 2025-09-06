Entertainment
Marshawn Lynch’s Hilarious Podcast Blunder Goes Viral on Social Media
SEATTLE, WA – A podcast clip featuring former NFL star Marshawn Lynch went viral on September 2 for an unexpected reason. During an episode of his show, Da Get Got Pod, Lynch mispronounced the name of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander while reviewing the latest NBA 2K26 player rankings. Instead of saying ‘Shai Gilgeous-Alexander,’ Lynch confidently said ‘Shane Gillery-Alexander,’ causing laughter in the studio and online.
Co-host Mike Robinson covered his face in disbelief while Lynch erupted in laughter, embracing the slip-up in his characteristic style. NBA fans, who recognize Gilgeous-Alexander as a rising star and last season’s champion, found the mix-up both surprising and funny.
The humorous moment quickly spread across social media, resonating with fans from both the NBA and NFL. The video, originally posted by @LegionHoops on X, attracted hundreds of thousands of views and eventually surpassed a million. The official Da Get Got Pod account later shared a longer version, providing context to Lynch’s mispronunciation.
In the podcast, Lynch and Robinson discussed prominent players, but none of that compared to the amusement of Lynch fumbling SGA’s name. Fans began editing the clip into memes, some slowing it down to accentuate Lynch’s confusion and others creating fake player cards for ‘Shane Gillery-Alexander.’
Marshawn Lynch is well-known for his humorous, authentic personality, often saying things that resonate with fans. His willingness to laugh at himself after the mistake has endeared him to many sports enthusiasts. The incident also highlighted the growing prominence of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the basketball world, as he recently led the Thunder to their first championship since 1979.
As anticipation builds for the launch of NBA 2K26, Lynch’s mix-up added a light-hearted twist to discussions about player ratings. Gilgeous-Alexander currently holds an overall rating of 98 in the game, second only to Nikola Jokić.
This slip of the tongue demonstrated how sports figures can occasionally misspeak, revealing the human side of athletes, regardless of their legendary status. Fans praised Lynch on social media, calling him ‘a national treasure’ and celebrating the humor of the moment.
Ultimately, Lynch’s mispronunciation not only entertained fans but also bridged the gap between the worlds of the NFL and NBA, reinforcing Lynch’s reputation as a beloved figure in sports media.
